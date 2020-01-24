DPP seeks to prefer murder charges against Lawyer Nyakundi

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji now wants to terminate manslaughter charges against Lawyer Assa Nyakundi and instead prefer murder charges based on new evidence.

Prominent lawyer Nyakundi is accused of murdering his 29 year old son Joseph Bogonko in March last year.

The DPP through Alex Muteti and Wangui Gichuhi submitted to Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena that the new evidence would warrant murder charges against Nyakundi at the High Court.

Nyakundi has denied killing his son arguing that he accidentally shot him while they were driving together.

According to Nyakundi, the two had left ICC church on Mombasa road for the family’s home in Muthaiga when the incident occurred.

Nyakundi a licensed gun holder claims that he stopped the car and while trying to change the position of his gun it accidentally discharged bullet that hit his son on the chest.

He rushed his son to Aga Khan Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Court will make a ruling on the DPP’s application on 26th March 2020.