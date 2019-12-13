DPP to set up prosecution fund to recover proceeds of corruption

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has announced plans to set up a prosecution fund to be act as a custodian of recovered proceeds of corruption.

According to DPP Noordin Haji all the money collected will then be re-channeled back to the national treasury for development.

Haji spoke amid calls by a section of leaders to have all found culpable of graft prosecuted.

The country is in the process of setting up a fund, specifically aimed at collecting all monies recovered from graft suspects.

This was disclosed by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

According to Haji, the proceeds from corruption will then be redirected to the national treasury for use by the state to finance various development projects.

The DPP said corruption is hindering the country from fulfilling its development aspirations.

In the meantime, the Ameru professionals and politicians have decried the levels of corruption in the country.

The group which held a consultations over the state of the nation, regretted that runaway graft had permeated almost every sector of the economy and that this will jeopardize Kenya from realizing the much needed economic transformations.