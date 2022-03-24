DPP vows not bow down to intimidation while executing mandate

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has asserted that his office will not bow down to intimidation and threats while executing its mandate.

Speaking in Nairobi during a stakeholders meeting on formulating guidelines tailored at bringing consistency in the prosecution of election-related offences, Haji said they will be guided by facts and evidence.

With only 138 days remaining for Kenyans to go to the polls, stakeholders in electoral justice gathered in Nairobi under the aegis of the International Commission of Jurists to develop guidelines to streamline the prosecution of election related offences including economic crimes committed in the context of elections.

Other crimes include hate speech, gender based violence, cyber crime and computer misuse.

Haji, whose office has often come under accusations of politicising the war on graft, sought to set the record straight.

While lauding the Judiciary for appointing 118 magistrates to deal with election offences cases, he urged them to expedite the hate speech cases.

Law Society of Kenya President Erick Theuri called for actualisation of Chapter Six of the constitution on leadership and integrity.

Other key players in the forum were; the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission NCIC, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission,Witness Protection Agency, Law society of Kenya, and the Registrar of Political Parties.