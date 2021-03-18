DPP wants death of senior NLC official probed

Director of Public Prosecution has directed the Inspector General of Police to conduct thorough investigations into the death of National Lands Commission Senior Director of Communications Jenniffer Wambua whose body was found in Ngong forest on Monday and forward the inquiry report for action.

Wambua was a prosecution witness who had given her evidence and was only awaiting cross examination by defense lawyers in the 122 million shillings criminal case facing Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula and twenty two others.

Senior Director of Public Prosecutions Joseph Kinyanjui told Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi that comprehensive investigations to unearth the killers of National Lands Commission Senior Director of Communications Jennifer Wambua would be carried out.

Jennifer was prosecution witness number 4 in the hearing of the multi million shillings Government Advertising Agency (GAA) fraud case implicating Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula and former ICT Principal Secretary Sammy Ishiundu.

They were charged in October 2018 alongside 28 others for conspiring to steal 122, 335,500 million shillings from the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology.

In respect to her death the prosecution applied for the matter to be adjourned to allow investigation to be conducted.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi also issued a stern warning to the media to avoid speculation and allow investigation to be carried out to conclusion.

Wambua was reported missing on Friday last week only for her body to be found on Monday at the City mortuary.

Magistrate Andayi directed parties to appear in court in April to confirm the progress of the investigations.