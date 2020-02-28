DPP wants Governor Sonko jailed for violating bond terms

The Director of Public Prosecution has made a fresh application seeking to cancel Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko bond terms and have him incarcerated.

Through State Counsel James Kihara, the prosecution claims that Sonko has contravened his bond terms by appointing a Deputy Governor as well as interfering with witnesses.

Earlier, the same court declined a bid by the DPP to charge the embattled Nairobi Governor in a fresh case where he is accused of corruptly receiving Ksh 10 million until he is supplied with the witness statement and exhibits that the prosecution intends to rely on.

On his defence, Sonko through Counsel Cecil Miller and George Kithi says he had not set foot at his official office and had not contacted any witnesses since he was charged and barred from accessing his official office late last year.

He claims that the National Government had acknowledged he was still Governor when he handed over some County functions to the National Government, an indication that he can still execute his constitutional mandate as Governor.

Miller also noted that the same application is still pending at the Supreme Court which will be mentioned on March 6 for directions.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed all three applications to be consolidated and heard on April 6th.