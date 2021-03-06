DPP wants investigations into by-election chaos launched

investigations into the allegations of incidences of electoral malpractices and violence in the just concluded Matungu Constituency and London Ward by-elections.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, DPP wants joint investigations into the matter instituted immediately and a report done in 30 days.

Haji has further directed investigations with regard to an incident visible on a video clip circulating on social media with regard to an assault on an IEBC official be undertaken.

“My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating in the mainstream media and social media depicting a person suspected to be Rashid Echesa, former Cabinet Secretary, slapping an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official during a parliamentary by election in Matungu Constituency in Kakamega,” said Haji.