DPP wants investigations into by-election chaos launched

Written By: Christine Muchira

Election officials and material being dispatched to the respective polling stations in readiness for polling on Thursday starting from 6AM.
The Director of Public Prosecution Nordin Haji has directed for immediate  investigations into the allegations of incidences of electoral malpractices and violence in the just concluded Matungu Constituency and London Ward by-elections.
In a statement Saturday afternoon, DPP wants joint investigations into the matter instituted immediately and a report done in 30 days.
Haji has further directed investigations with regard to an incident visible on a video clip circulating on social media with regard to an assault on an IEBC official be undertaken.
“My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating in the mainstream media and social media depicting a person suspected to be Rashid Echesa, former Cabinet Secretary, slapping an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official during a parliamentary by election in Matungu Constituency in Kakamega,” said Haji.

In a statement Saturday morning the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) condemned the acts of violence witnessed in the by-elections saying such incidences will not be tolerated in the upcoming March 18th Machakos Senatorial by-election.

According to analysis reports filed by the Commission’s Returning Officers in the seven by-election areas, reveal that there were incidences of electoral violence and allegations of voter bribery in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies as well as in Hells Gate, London and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.

The Chebukati led commission said will in the meantime it is organising counseling sessions for election officials traumatised by the violence witnessed during by-elections.

The former CS Rashid Echesa was arrested Friday evening for assaulting an IEBC presiding officer, Peter Okura, at Bulonga Primary School polling station on Thursday, March 4 during the Matungu by-election at his home in Shibale, Mumias Central in Kakamega County.

Echesa had accused IEBC officials of barring their agent to witness the voting.

