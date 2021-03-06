DPP wants investigations into by-election chaos launched

In a statement Saturday morning the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) condemned the acts of violence witnessed in the by-elections saying such incidences will not be tolerated in the upcoming March 18th Machakos Senatorial by-election.
According to analysis reports filed by the Commission’s Returning Officers in the seven by-election areas, reveal that there were incidences of electoral violence and allegations of voter bribery in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies as well as in Hells Gate, London and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.
The Chebukati led commission said will in the meantime it is organising counseling sessions for election officials traumatised by the violence witnessed during by-elections.
The former CS Rashid Echesa was arrested Friday evening for assaulting an IEBC presiding officer, Peter Okura, at Bulonga Primary School polling station on Thursday, March 4 during the Matungu by-election at his home in Shibale, Mumias Central in Kakamega County.
Echesa had accused IEBC officials of barring their agent to witness the voting.