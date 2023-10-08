The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Renson Ingonga has stated that his office will continue to hold accountable law enforcement officers who violate human rights.

Speaking in Mombasa, when he closed a three day annual journalists training by Missing Voices, Ingonga said several security officers have been charged for violating various human rights.

The DPP stated that the office has enhanced collaboration with different stakeholders to ensure justice prevails to all Kenyans.

He pledged accountability, fairness and empathy in the discharge of his duty. He will also ensure that there will be adherence to the rule of law.

Ingonga commended journalists for their watchdog role in the society adding that they have power to set agenda, shape nations and change lives through accurate reporting.

He further challenged journalists to dedicate themselves in amplifying the voices of those who have been silenced by injustice and seek redress in the society.

The DPP also urged journalists to adhere to fundamental principles that guide their profession and be champions of Truth in areas where misinformation abounds.

“In your pursuit of truth, remember that journalism is not a profession; its a calling. It demands unwavering integrity, relentless dedication and a commitment to the highest ethical standards. I urge you to carry these principles with you throughout your careers as enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution ,”

The DPP observed that the training of journalists will empower them with requisite skills for accurate reporting on human rights violation in the country.

However, Ingonga further urged journalists to seek clarification with relevant institutions before publishing their stories.

At the same time, the DPP pledged joint trainings and team building activities between the office and other agencies in the criminal justice system to enhance seamless relationship.

He observed that such activities will create synergy between the office and other agencies in the criminal justice sector.

The DPP further clarified that criminal cases are withdrawn at any stage of prosecution for various reasons including new evidence that emerges during trials from both the defense and witnesses.

He stated that such evidence is analysed and should it lead to an acquittal, the case will have to be withdrawn.

He added that the prosecutors have a duty to safeguard the rights of accused persons, who can easily file cases in court seeking compensation for malicious prosecution.