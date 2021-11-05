DPP welcomes ruling on Okemo, Gichuru extradition case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has lauded the decision by the Supreme Court granting his office the authority to conduct extradition proceedings against Former Cabinet Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru.

In a statement sent after the ruling by the Apex Court, the DPP said the decision will serve as a blow to perpetrators of impunity both inside and outside the country’s borders.

“Today’s ruling is a win for the ODPP and the Mwananchi in the war against transnational and organized crime including but not limited to the corruption and money laundering.” The DPP said in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff Lilian Okumu

Having received the green light, the DPP vowed to henceforth take the necessary steps to expedite the extradition proceedings.

“Pursuant to this ruling the ODPP shall take steps to expedite the extradition proceedings before the subordinate court as directed by the Supreme Court.” He said

According to the DPP, Okemo and Gichuru have, for over 10 years, been able to ‘exploit the opportunities available to them through the Kenyan legal system and due process to delay the hearing and conclusion of their extradition proceedings.’

It is alleged that Okemo and Gichuru accepted bribes from foreign businesses that contracted with KPLC and the money in Jersey by causing the foreign contractors to make payments into the bank accounts of Jersey company called Windward Trading Limited.

Okemo is charged in Royal Court of Jersey with thirteen counts relating to the transactions in the accounts committed in the Island of Jersey under Jersey law between 1st July 1999 and 2001.

On the other hand, Gichuru is charged in the same court with 40 counts for offenses allegedly committed under Jersey law in the island of Jersey between 1991 and 28th June 2002.

In their judgment, the Supreme Court judges ordered that “the Proceedings before the Magistrates Court which had been triggered by the Authority to Proceed issued on 6th July 2011 by the Director of Public Prosecutions are to continue forthwith on a priority basis either in the same court or court of competent jurisdiction.

The word “continue” according to the judges includes ‘commencing afresh.’

The DPP says he revived the case and states that he remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law, due regard to public interest, the administration of justice and avoidance of abuse of the legal process.

“The ruling affirms the fact that public officials entrusted to safeguard the public interest shall be held to account for their actions even after they vacate office.” He said