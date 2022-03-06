Dr Amina Mohamed feted as the best Cabinet Secretary in Kenya

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage Dr Amina Mohamed was honoured as the Best Cabinet Secretary in Kenya for her exemplary work at the Ministry during the County Gala Awards held in Mombasa on Saturday.

In her acceptance speech, CS Amina challenged leaders to always bring out the best in themselves and others, and strive to serve Kenyans with integrity.

“Governance is about how we want to be remembered as leaders entrusted with the sacred duty of service delivery for nation-building,” she said.

Under her watch, Kenya reclaimed the status of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally after 20 years of waiting with the event set to remain on the FIA calendar until 2026 after a three-year extension to the current contract was signed in Monaco at the beginning of this year.

She currently serves in the World Motor Sport Council, a key governance organ of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) having been re-elected this year in the global motor sports governing body.

Amid covid-19 pandemic, the government facilitated quality preparations for Kenyan teams that participated in Tokyo Olympics in Japan to finish position 19th globally in medals standings and also 3rd in the track and field medal table after Italy and the United States.

Others who were feted include Mavoko member of parliament and National Assembly Sports Committee chairman Patrick Makau who received Leadership and Development Focused Achievement Award at the event that brought together several stakeholders.

The next County Gala Award Ceremony will take place next year in August, 2023 with the first one having been held in Western region in 2019, a ceremony that saw the Governor of Kakamega Wycliffe Oparanya presiding over.

  

