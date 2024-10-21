Dr. Bhupinder and son win Shujaa Kavore Memorial tourney at Muthaiga

Muthaiga golf club’s team of Dr.Bhupinder Reel and his son, 12-year-old Joven Reel emerged the winners of the Shujaa Memorial Parent and Child Golf Tournament held at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Dr.Bhupinder and his son returned a score of 38 to finish first ahead of George Wainaina and Abby Wainaina who came in second with 35 points.

In the Junior Girls category Kanana Muthomi emerged the winner with 42 points while Princess Thai Kavore was second on 37 points.

Joven Reel won the Junior boys category with 46 points.

The Tournament was held in honour and memory of Kariuki Kavore, who holds the record of the youngest hole in one player at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The tournament is also used to raise awareness on chronic children’s diseases.

Brianna Ngechu 12-13 years category observed that “my experience was good even though I didn’t play that well, me and my dad pushed until the end and we had fun together. I find playing with my dad fun, even though we argue on the course as players, we still always manage to have fun together.”

One of the parents, Simon Kago said “It was an amazing time playing with my daughter, it is so important to play with her, to bond, I would rather spend an afternoon on the course with her to know each other more then we go for a 30-minute lunch. The time spent playing golf is amazing. The juniors are amazing, we had a competition, my daughter Brianna against Simaloi Mbeya and her dad Peter Brooks. They actually beat us, the children’s skills are getting better, more horned and prepared to play tournaments, and tournaments like this are what makes it special”

Simaloi Mbeya, 13-14 years category said “when I’m playing with my dad, I feel like we are playing for the fun of it, we joke around and get to enjoy the game, and it is very nice to add to your relationship with your parent”

“when shujaa did a hole-in-one, it encouraged more golfers to achieve more things in golf to get ahead”

“I have played with shujaa a few times, and when he got a hole in one in hole five which is a tricky hole, it inspires me to get better as he got a hole in one in hole five which is a tricky hole that I hope to get a hole in one also one day,” added 13 years old Justin Ngeera.

Shujaa’s father, Kavore Kariuki played alongside his daughter, Princess Kavore who finished second behind Kanana Muthomi in the Junior girls’ category.

Princess Thai Kavore, 11 years old “shujaa inspired me to play golf by helping me go to the range and helping me improve my swing so that I can be a good golfer”