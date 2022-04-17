Dr. Brian Lishenga to fly ODM ticket in Kakamega senatorial seat

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya has announced the nomination of Dr. Brian Lishenga as the ODM nominee for the Senate seat in Kakamega County.

In an interview Oparanya who is also the Kakamega Governor said that after over two weeks of negotiations, the other two hopefuls, Dr Simbauni Ndombi and Benjamin Andama have stepped down for Dr Lishenga.

Governor Oparanya said that the three had been given parameters to awards themselves points on their suitability which were then used in arriving at Dr. Lishenga as the ODM nominee.

The two term Governor called on Kenyans to maintain peace at this time when the country is headed for the general elections.

He appealed to those who did not get the nominations to allow for a give and take adding that no one will be left out if Raila Odinga wins the August 9th general election.

Dr. Lishenga is a Medical Physiologist and the Chairman of the Rural Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA).

Kakamega County now has Dr Lishenga as the ODM Senate nominee, Fernandes Baraza the nominee for Governor and Elsie Muhanda as the nominee for Women Representative on ODM party.