DR Congo narrowly see off Congo, Libya and Niger settle for draw

The most decorated side in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship, CHAN, Democratic Republic of Congo narrowly beat their neighbors Congo 1-0 in a group B match played at Japoma Stadium in Douala,Cameroon.

After a scoreless first half Ushindi Wa Kubanza demonstrated technique and quality to score ‘Simba’s’ lone goal two minutes after restart.

Kubanza’s goal had the honour of being the first scored competitively at the newly constructed 50,000 capacity Japoma Stadium.

In another group B match 2014 champions Libya battled to barren draw with Niger.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Action continues today, Monday in Douala, at Stade de la Reunification, with the opening games in Group C.

Holders Morocco will be favourites in their opening match against debutants Togo at 7PM east African time, while the later game sees Rwanda take on Uganda at 10PM.

All the matches will be aired live on KBC TV.

CHAN 2020

MONDAY JAN 18 2021

Morocco Vs Togo-7PM

Uganda Vs Rwanda-10PM

Tell Us What You Think