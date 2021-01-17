The 55-year-old was hospitalised over a reported brain aneurysm

Dr Dre is back home after spending almost two weeks at a Los Angeles hospital due to a brain aneurysm. Born Andre Young, Dr Dre made a name in the hip-hop group N.W.A with their groundbreaking album Straight outta Compton.

Shortly after being hospitalised the rapper posted a message on his Instagram saying “he was doing great” on January 5th.

Speaking to the Huff Post the rapper’s attorney, Peter Paterno, confirmed that he was home.

 

