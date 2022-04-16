Dr. Erick Mutai wins UDA ticket for Kericho governor seat

Dr. Erick Mutai will fly the United Democratic Alliance party gubernatorial flag in Kericho County after garnering 126,038 votes in the primaries.

Dr. Mutai beat his closest challenger former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter who garnered 60,342 votes.

Lily Ngok got 9,377 votes while James Sang came in fourth position with 2,987 votes.

Popularly known as ‘the equalizer’, he recently joined forces with Eng. Fred Kirui who was initially also seeking the gubernatorial seat, and who set aside his ambitions to be Dr. Mutai’s running mate.

In the women representative results, Beatrice Kemei was nominated with 87,182 votes, beating the incumbent, Florence Bore, who garnered 64,651 votes.

Speaking after being handed nomination certificate at Kericho Tea Boys High School, Mutai, who termed himself as having come from a poor background, lauded his supporters for standing with him and turning out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right.

He said the nomination exercise was much organised like the general election, lauding the UDA leadership for the smooth process.

Kericho County has spoken through the ballot;It is a command that my brother Engineer Fred Kirui and myself have graciously obliged to. The unanimity with which all the six sub counties have granted us the popular lead is no coincidence but a genuine desire for a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/gH6ptHzQ17 — Erick Kipkoech Mutai, PhD (@Dr_MutaiEric) April 15, 2022

Beatrice Kemei,the Women Representative nominee promised to fully implement her manifesto if she will be elected in the August 2022 elections.

In parliamentary nominations, Hillary Kosgei of Kipkelion West constituency and Belgut’s Nelson Koech was retained to fly the UDA ticket in August polls.

MPs who lost during the nominations are Joseph Limo of Kipkelion East who lost to Joseph Cherorot, Kipsengeret Koros who was beaten by former MP Justice Kemei, Bureti’s Kiptergech Mutai who lost to Kibet Komingoi and Silvanus maritime who was floored by former MP Benjamin Langat in Ainamoi constituency.