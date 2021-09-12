Dr Jackson Ole Sapit bars politicians from pulpit

The Arch bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya Dr Jackson Ole Sapit has banned political utterances in Anglican churches. Ole Sapit said politicians will only be allowed to attend church as any other congregant and not use the pulpit as a platform to propagate their political inclinations. Ole sapit spoke as he oversaw the installation of Right Rev Rose Okeno as the Bishop of Butere diocese. She becomes the first female bishop of the angilcan church in Kenya. And as Achola Simon reports, politicians Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Charity Ngilu and Moses Wetangula were among dignitaries who graced the occasion but did not address the crowd..