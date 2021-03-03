Dr Kituyi to commence Western Kenya tour Saturday

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, the immediate former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development – UNCTAD Secretary General will Saturday 6th March 2021 commence his Western Kenya tour with a grand homecoming in Bungoma.

He will land at the Matulo Airstrip in Webuye at 8:00am where he will be received by his supporters, friends and family.

The procession of his convey will pass through Kanduyi, Chwele, Kimilili, Kamukuywa, Naitiri and terminate at Mbakalo grounds for the homecoming event.

National and local leaders will be in attendance.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Further, Dr. Kituyi will host an interdenominational church service at his Mbakalo home Sunday 7th March, 2021.

Thereafter he will then proceed on intensive consultations with leaders from the counties of Western Kenya and Tran Nzoia.

Dr. Kituyi, became UNCTAD’s seventh Secretary-General on 1 September 2013 after serving an initial four-year term, he was reappointed by the General Assembly in July 2017 for an additional term that began on 1 September that year.

Immediately prior to becoming Secretary-General, Dr. Kituyi was Chief Executive of the Kenya Institute of Governance, based in Nairobi. The Institute is a think tank and advocacy organization that focuses on linking academic research and the development of public policy.