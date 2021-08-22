Dr. Matsanga: Why I believe Kenyans lost big in recent BBI ruling

Today marks another pinnacle in my life. I started my journey to join rebel forces to fight against Idi Amin on August 22, 1978. I had sneaked out of Uganda into Kenya via Malaba with the help of a Somali courier.

Then the bad news of the death of a Pan African, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, occurred. The announcement threw most of us, the rebels, in panic as Idi Amin would work with the new Government to kill us.

I celebrate Mzee Jomo Kenyatta today by giving him my standing ovation for a Legacy he left behind.

It is this day that I will also start another journey as a citizen of the great Commonwealth to deconstruct a recent ruling by seven Judges in Kenya that upheld the decision by the High Court invalidating the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

A day after the ruling by the Court of Appeal, one of the greatest political architects of the collapse of the initiative – Kenya’s Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, issued a populist statement saying there were no losers and winners after the ruling.

I want to disagree with him and ask why sections of the country celebrated the ruling while others didn’t.

I also want to disagree with the Court of Appeal and first begin by stating that the people are the basic structure, not the buildings or institutions. The people own the Constitution and not the Judiciary or Executive or Legislature. Therefore, the people can amend, repair, or dismantle the structure and rebuild again.

It would be ridiculous for me to accept the notion created by the judges to destroy the Common Law Doctrine in the Commonwealth of nations.

I will not be a scholar in the Commonwealth and Africa if I stood aloof and failed to challenge such nativity. Kenyans might not go further on this subject because of time constraints, but I will seek answers internationally in a bid to nullify this notion.

I will do this because, if left unchallenged, it could set a terrible precedent in the Commonwealth, where a Judiciary wakes up in the morning, usurps power, and decides how, and when the people of any nation can or cannot change the Constitution, they made.

Take Hon. Justice J. Kiage, for example, who said Kenyans cannot amend the Constitution in the slightest even if it’s not working for them. I want to ask my fellow Africans in Kenya to point out any section of the law he based his arguments.

It’s not the duty of the Judiciary to tell Kenyans how many times they can amend the Constitution. It is sad that nowhere in the Commonwealth has this happened, except in Kenya. That is why I need answers from other courts in the world.

Kenyans retained that basic power to change the Constitution for themselves. They have never surrendered that power to the Judges. They have that right without asking permission from anyone to exercise the same. It will only be a miracle similar to that Jesus performed to change the course of the river.

The BBI was never the problem, but the issues it sought to address.

The fall of BBI has losers and only losers. Those who are going to lose Constituencies due to lack of boundaries review, those who will lose funds through the current Revenue Allocation formula, amongst many other good things that were envisaged in the report.

On Saturday, while at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on my way out of the country, I bumped into Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who I had not seen for a long time His admission that BBI was a good document championed by the “wrong” people was a blatant show of the corruption, absurdities, distortions and petty politics that have characterized the BBI, a process that meant well to the people of Kenya, especially in rural areas.

I hold the view that BBI was good and this is why:

Mandera County, for instance, has a population of 867,457 people. It contributes 0.5% to the GDP. Kiambu County on the other hand has a population of 2,417,735 people and contributes 6% to Kenya’s GDP. Since 2014/15, Mandera has received Kshs. 44B while Kiambu has received Kshs. 34B in sharable revenue. Notice the disparity? BBI was meant to address this inequality.

It was a blatant case of ‘give a dog a bad name and hang’, that BBI was the cause of the current economic situation and all the problems that bedeviled Kenya. If it were, has the fall of BBI occasioned an equal fall in commodity prices? No.

Therefore, Kenyans, I say unto you, in the words of Oliver Cromwell’s letter to the Church of Scotland in 1650, “I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible you may be mistaken”.

BBI was a good document whose purpose got marred by cheap slander and bickering of a few selfish politicians.

I want to urge Kenyans to stop unwarranted celebrations due to the Court of Appeal ruling. Soon you will regret this. President Uhuru Kenyatta will have transitioned into a peaceful, quiet retirement, and his brother Raila Odinga will be busy with the bustles of his life. Both will continue with their good lives wherever they will be, that’s when reality will sink.

Just like the Messiah prevailed upon the women of Jerusalem while on the Cross, I would say to you the People of Kenya “Do not weep for President Uhuru Kenyatta or Raila Odinga, but for yourselves,”

It will take more than a decade for such a golden chance to fix your country Kenya after missing the opportunity presented by BBI and the Unity of Purpose with the welfare it presents.

Yes, indeed, there are losers. Kenya lost a historic moment.

Dr. David Matsanga is Chairman and Moderator, The Legacy Trend