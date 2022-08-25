Dr Ochilo Ayacko officially assumes office of Migori Governor

Migori County Governor-elect Ochillo Ayacko and his deputy Gimunta Mahiri have Thursday been sworn into office.

Dr Ochilo Ayacko was declared the winner of the Migori Gubernatorial seat after a stiff competition that attracted other eight competitors.

Dr Ayacko garnered 175, 226 votes.

Ayacko who won the seat on an ODM ticket, an affiliate party under the Azimo La Umoja One Kenya Alliance defeated his closest rival John Pesa who managed to get 126,171 votes, a 49,050 vote margin.

Dr Ochilo is the former Migori Senator, a seat he won in a by-election after the death of Ben Okello in 2018.

He also served as the Rongo Constituency MP from 1997 to 2007.