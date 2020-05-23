Dr Patrick Amoth elected Vice President of WHO Executive Board

Acting Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth has been elected Vice President of the Executive Board of World Health Organisation for a 2-year term.

Dr. Amoth is a medical doctor with a Master of Medicine (MMed) degree in Obstetrics/Gynaecology from University of Nairobi.

He previously served as Chief Medical Specialist (Obstetrics/Gynecology)/ Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Nairobi after previously serving at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital and Kiambu District Hospital in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, Sanda Ojiambo, Safaricom’s Head of Sustainable Business and Social Impact, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

UNGC is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The announcement was made by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Sanda who will assume the role from June 17th will take over from Denmark’s Lise Kingo who has been with the UN Global Compact since 2015.