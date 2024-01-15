Wildlife Direct CEO and Ecologist Dr Paula Kahumbu is celebrating the “Secrets of the Elephants” Emmy nomination despite not winning the award at the concluded ceremony.

Dr Kahumbu, the presenter of the series, said it was an honour to be nominated.

“#SecretsOfTheElephants did not take the trophy home but we were so honoured to be nominated. It’s a win for elephants, African nature and wildlife filmmakers,” she said.

.@TheEmmys with @NatGeo @Disney was a blast! #SecretsOfTheElephants did not take the trophy home but we were so honored to be nominated. It’s a win for elephants, African nature and wildlife filmmakers … , and me!! pic.twitter.com/yQG0r4Za3W — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) January 8, 2024

The series lost to Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” which won Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Secrets of the Elephants premiered in 2023 and studies the lives of elephants by “travelling the globe to meet different families of elephants, each with their own specific set of cultural behaviours passed between them, to reveal not just how truly extraordinary they are in their own right, but also how similar they are to us, humans.”

The four-part series currently streaming on Disney, is narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman.