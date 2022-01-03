Dr.Richard Leakey Profile

World-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey will be remembered for his prominent role in Kenya’s vibrant civil society. Richard Leakey who was one-time a critic of former president Daniel Arap Moi’s government stunned the country when he was appointed Cabinet Secretary and head of the civil service in July 1999. One of the turning points in his life was when he controversially resigned as the Director of Kenya’s Wildlife Service following allegations of a secret probe citing corruption and mismanagement in KWS.

  

