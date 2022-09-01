Dr Thiankolu: Petition is a “Tragicomedy” full of sound and fury

President elect Dr William Ruto’s lawyer Dr Muthomi Thiankolu has likened the presidential petition to a “Tragicomedy” a comedy that will end in tragedy.

“This is a story full of sound and fury but signifies nothing, it has much ado about nothing,” He said.

Thiankolu who is appearing alongside Ngatia argued that documents submitted by the petitioners were altered to fit into the narrative of the fiction.

“My Lords, my Ladies, who do you believe amongst all these people? Is it Githongo who has the audacity to produce before you forged logs and when called out instead of apologising, he produced other logs full of ifs and buts?” He posed.

Muthomi Thiankolu: This petition is an elementary attempt at fiction. Politicians should stick to politics and leave fiction to artist. ^CO#KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/JbNjIGLtVB — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 1, 2022

He said politicians should stick to politics and leave fiction to artist adding that the claims presented in court were the most elementary attempt in the fiction.

“Should you believe that Dr Ruto intercepted, altered form 34As or should you believe the 4 commissioners, who for 6 days 6 nights announced results but when the winner becomes apparent they turn around and say IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is a bad man and should be crucified?”

Thiankolu said the only things that could be altered in the form 34A are the ones written by hand by presiding officers and signed by agents, wondering why not a single agent has disowned the forms.