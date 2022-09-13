Dr William Ruto takes the helm as Kenya’s fifth President

President William Ruto Tuesday, September 13 was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president amid wild cheers from tens of thousands of supporters at the Moi Sports Complex in Kasarani.

Article 141 on the Assumption of the Office of the President stipulates that a president-elect should be sworn in on the first Tuesday- seven days after the Supreme Court renders its decision.

The oaths were administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Kenyans many waving flags, roared in support as Ruto took the oaths of allegiance and office.

Both Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua were sworn in shortly before 1 pm.

Rigathi Gachagua takes oath of office as the Deputy President of Kenya. ^MM#ThisIsKBC #TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto pic.twitter.com/bNAA4bNpCo — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Upon the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, the Third schedule that outlines the National Oaths and Affirmations to be taken by the President-elect, Deputy President-elect and all state officers, was introduced. With this, the President-elect had to take two oaths: the oath of allegiance and the oath of office.

President Kenyatta was the first to take the new oath of office as set out in the Third Schedule.

The two oaths taken by the president-elect and his deputy

Oath or Solemn Affirmation of Allegiance of the President

I, ……………. , in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President/Acting President/ Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, do swear/solemnly affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya; that I will obey, preserve, protect and defend this Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic; and that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. (In the case of an oath–– So help me God.)

Oath or Solemn Affirmation of Due Execution of Office for the President/Acting President

I, ……………… , swear/solemnly affirm that I will truly and diligently serve the people and the Republic of Kenya in the office of the President/ Acting President of the Republic of Kenya; that I will diligently discharge my duties and perform my functions in the Office of President/Acting President of the Republic of Kenya; and I will do justice to all in accordance with this Constitution, as by law established, and the laws of Kenya, without fear, favour, affection or ill-will. (In the case of an oath–– So help me God.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...