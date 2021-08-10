Dr. Willy Mutunga: Retired, But Not Out

Dr. Willy Mutunga served as Kenya’s Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court from 2011-2016.

He is remembered for exiting the judiciary a year ahead of his scheduled retirement. Dr. Mutunga had indicated that he opted to leave early so as to give the country sufficient time to recruit a new Chief Justice. This, he said, would help the country ‘avoid a constitutional crisis during the (then impending) election year (2017),’

Six years since he left office, Dr. Mutunga remains a very active citizen. He has demonstrated commitment and dedication to good governance practices.

Described by many as a lifelong activist, the former Chief Justice has never stopped speaking his mind especially on matters of national significance.

Having played a pivotal role in the constitution-making processes, he remains a firm crusader of justice and adherence to the law.

Since, retirement, he has also been inspiring young people to seek political power and help make a difference in society.

He is without a doubt a keen observer of the country’s political and constitutional affairs.

Dr. Willy Munyoki Mutunga will be on KBC Channel One tonight (Tuesday, August 10, 2021), for a one-on-one interview with Tom Mboya. He will discuss these issues and more on the Prime Edition.