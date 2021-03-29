Draft Report: WHO experts say ‘unlikely’ coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab

Written By: Sputnik

Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team holds a chart showing pathways of transmission of the virus during a news conference February. PHOTO / AFP

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert mission has concluded that it is “extremely unlikely” the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory, according to a draft copy of their report obtained by Sputnik.

“Introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway,” the report read.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, and the experts also concluded that there appeared to be “no unusual clustering” of pneumonia cases in the weeks and months preceding the initial outbreak.

The WHO experts, who visited key sites in Wuhan earlier this year, said that direct animal-to-human transfer was a “possible-to-likely” pathway, with transfer through an immediate host considered to be a “likely to very likely” pathway.

The full report is set to be published on Tuesday, with a press conference expected at 14:00 GMT.

Eric Biegon

