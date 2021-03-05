Scary Hours 2 features Rick Ross and Lil Baby

American rapper Drake has dropped Scary Hours 2, a new EP that features three songs, two of which are collaborations with Rick Ross and Lil Baby.

The rapper dropped Scary Hours 1 back in 2018 and it included songs like  “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity,”. The 2018 EP dropped a few months before he dropped his 2018 album Scorpion.

Drake was set to release his sixth studio album Certified Loverboy in January this year before delaying the release owing to his knee injury.

Listen to the entire EP on here.

