Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations

The musician has not commented on his request for removal.

The certified lover boy has requested the Recording Academy to remove him as a nominee in the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards. It has been confirmed that The Academy has honoured this request though the reasons for Drake’s backing down have not been confirmed.

Drake was nominated for two awards this year; best rap album for Certified Lover Boy and best rap performance for ‘Way 2 Sexy’ (featuring Future and Young Thug). The voting period has already begun so the awards will proceed forward with just four nominees in each category.

Over the years, Drake has garnered four Grammy wins. Regardless, he has topped five nominations in a year twice; in 2016 when he received eight nods and in 2018 when he got seven. Last year, when his follow countryman The Weeknd was snubbed at the Grammys, Drake loudly criticised the awards. “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after. It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.” He said.