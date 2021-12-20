Drakeo the Ruler dies after stabbing at LA music festival

Los Angeles police are investigating but told reporters no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. Drakeo the Ruler had more than 1.5m monthly listeners on Spotify and collaborated with Canadian rapper Drake on the single “Talk to Me.”

Paramedics arrived at the scene and the rapper was then taken to hospital but later died from his injuries according to reports. The festival’s promoter, Live Nation, confirmed that there was an “altercation in the roadway backstage” at the event, which was also scheduled to include performances from rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

“Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organisers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early,” the statement said.

Following reports of Drakeo’s death, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

“Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo,” Drake wrote on his Instagram stories early on Sunday.

In a post on Twitter, LA writer Jeff Weiss called him the “greatest west coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang”.