Drama as EACC sleuths arrest traffic officers in Kisumu

Nyanza Regional Police commander, Vincent Makokha has downplayed any rifts between the National Police Service and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

His reaction followed the arrest of five traffic police officers by EACC detectives for allegedly receiving bribes from motorists along the Kisumu-Busia and Kisumu-Kakamega roads in Kisumu County.

The early morning incident caused visible tension between the traffic unit and EACC officers prompting the traffic department to hold an impromptu meeting that lasted slightly over an hour.

Makokha, however, insisted that traffic officers just like any other officers in the service must act in a manner that brings honour to the service.

During the scuffle, one traffic officer suffered gunshot wounds while another broke his leg as he tried to escape the arrest.

The injured officers are recuperating at various hospitals in Kisumu County.

The suspects are likely to be arraigned in a fortnight as EACC officials gather more evidence against them.

The arrests came a day after EACC released a report that ranked the police service as the most corrupt in the country.