Drama as men storm hospital in Migori over detained spouses

Drama unfolded outside St. Akidiva Hospital in Migori county after a group of men stormed the facility demanding the release of their spouses.

Over ten mothers and their new-borns have allegedly been detained at the facility over failure to pay medical bills.

The group decried what they said was lack of clarity as they were referred from other facilities whose workers are on strike or overpopulated.

The mothers include two whose newly born babies died at the facility. Those affected say they were detained despite presenting their Linda Mama and NHIF cards.

George Odhiambo whose child succumbed after developing complications shortly after birth said they arrived at the hospital a week ago and after successful delivery through C-section could not leave with his wife because of the unpaid bill.

Odhimabo says the hospital required between Ksh 10,000 to Ksh. 30,000 but could not allow them to go and look for the funds.

Bernard Odhiambo and Kevin Arwa say they’ve been forced to look for other sources of funds yet they were informed that NHIF and Linda Mama will cater for all the bills.

According to the hospital’s director Dr. Idagiza Akidiva, the hospital management had received a circular from NHIF offices not to discharge any patient. Akidiva urging the government to sort out existing technicalities to stop further confusion.