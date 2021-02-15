Drama as police arrest DG Maangi and Osoro in Kisii

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro have been arrested ahead of Simeon Nyachae’s funeral service.

The two were picked separately by officers from the DCI and driven to DCI offices in Kisii town for grilling.

Maangi was arrested at Kisii High School while waiting for the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto while Osoro was arrested at Gusii Stadium.

The two are accused of planning to disrupt the funeral ceremony.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is attending the ceremony as well as Ruto, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga among other political leaders.

More to follow.