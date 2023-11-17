Drama as police arrest suspect trying to rob Ksh 54,000

There was drama in Ruiru, Kiambu County after an armed robber sought refuge at an Equity bank branch to escape mob justice only for police officers on patrol to arrest him.

The suspect who is now in police custody had robbed a customer of Ksh 54,000 at a nearby Mpesa outlet.

The robbery suspect is said to have trailed his unsuspecting victim from a nearby Kenya Commercial Bank.

Oblivious he was a target, the customer had already handed part of the money to the Mpesa agent when the robber drew a pistol demanding to be given the money.

The Mpesa agent is said to have raised the alarm attracting the attention of members of the public who swiftly responded.

Fearing for his life the suspect fled to a nearby Equity bank.

Unfortunately for him, police officers on patrol promptly apprehended him and recovered the money he had stolen and a pistol.