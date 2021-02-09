Drama as Sonko appears in court with nurse, doctor

The Kiambu law courts was Tuesday treated to theatrics when former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko appeared for his bail application ruling with a nurse and a doctor.

The ex-governor was allegedly taken ill and rushed to Nairobi hospital following stomach complications just hours before his arraignment in court for two key rulings that would determine his much-awaited fate after spending a week in police cells.

Sonko was picked from the hospital by police upon learning of his sudden hospitalisation scuttling any attempts to skip court sessions.

He, however, got a reprieve after he was freed on Ksh300,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount after denying assault and robbery with violence charges.

The former county boss who is facing terror-related charges is expected to appear before Kahawa West court magistrate for another ruling.

The police had made an application to be allowed to detain him for 30 days as they investigate terror-related charges.

According to one of his aides, the ex-governor complained of a stomach problem that worsened over the weekend. He is said to have developed massive blood pressure that prompted his admission.

There was drama when police stormed Nairobi hospital and whisked him away. He was driven to court in an ambulance accompanied by the two medics.

Last week, he was arraigned in a Kiambu court where he faced various counts of assault and forcible entry of property in Buruburu Phase Four.

He is facing also graft charges.