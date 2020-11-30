Drama as Sonko is arrested, released during a meeting with “friendly” MCAs

Political power-plays at the Nairobi County Assembly played out on Monday after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was momentarily arrested during a meeting with a section of MCAs allied to him.

Barely three days to the Thursday’s impeachment motion seeking his ouster comes up for debate at the Nairobi County Assembly, Sonko was arrested at Riverside Drive in what his handlers say is part of a wider scheme by his political detractors to intimidate him.

While police accused the governor of hosting the MCAs in contravention of existing Covid-19 protocols, his team says the group had not contravened any of the containment measures.

The meeting that was attended by a number of MCAs was meant to strategize ahead of the planned tabling of the impeachment motion that his allies says was fabricated in order to realise the constitutional threshold.

Those in support of the governor are accusing four MCAs of drafting the motion using fake signatures.

According to Woodley MCA Mwangi Njihia, the impeachment process does not have the blessings of the Jubilee Party adding that those supporting Sonko are ready to lose their positions in the assembly committees rather than be part of a scheme to oust the governor.

Makueni Member of Parliament Dan Maanzo, who is part of Sonko’s legal team, dismissing those plotting to impeach the governor as extortionists who lack a legal basis to execute their plan.

“You cannot remove a Jubilee governor without the approval of the party. This are extortionists, the signatures are fake.” Said Maanzo.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada had last Thursday tabled a notice of impeachment motion at the Nairobi County Assembly which complete with signatures of 86 MCAs who had endorsed the plan out of the 122 MCAs at the assembly.

Ogada wants the governor impeached for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, gross violation of the constitution, undermining the authority of the county assembly, refusal to sign the county budget and sabotaging transfer of functions.

Sonko’s woes started when Ward Representatives began collecting signatures to impeach him over his failure to approve the Ksh 37.5 billion annual budget that allocated Ksh 27.1 billion to Nairobi Metropolitan Services, leaving City Hall with Ksh 8.4 billion.

They claimed that Sonko’s failure to approve the budget has plunged the county government into financial crisis.

The latest attempt to impeach Sonko came just months after the embattled governor turned to the courts in March to stop an attempt by a section of MCAs to topple him.

Led by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, the MCAs had sought the ouster of Sonko on 16 grounds that included abuse of office.

A ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court extending orders barring the Nairobi County Assembly from debating the impeachment motion as well as the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted normal operations across many sectors appeared to have eased the tribulations facing the governor.

A similar impeachment process in neighbouring Kiambu county witnessed the dethronement of former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu who was replaced by his deputy James Nyoro as the new county chief.