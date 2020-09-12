Drama at MP Oscar Sudi’s home as youth repulse cops

A plan by police to arrest Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi on Friday night at his Uasin Gishu home was thwarted after his supporters blocked the road leading to his home.

This came soon after Sudi addressed a public meeting in Eldoret.

Oscar Sudi was in Eldoret town today addressing the public,if you wanted to arrest him,you should have done it then to be availed before court&processed.Going for him on a Friday night affirms the malice. You may disapprove of What Sudi said but we must defend his right to say it pic.twitter.com/PAHyMqd6xK — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 11, 2020

At one point, the officers disconnected power to the home and gained entry but did not access the MP.

His supporters blocked the road using trees and stones giving a window for the MP to escape.

Uasin Gishu County MP Gladys Shollei at the scene condemned the police raid questioning why the police failed to arrest the MP during the day when he held a rally in the town.

The legislator also spoke out against the dramatic arrest of his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johanna Ng’eno who is facing hate speech charges.

Sudi has this week been on the spot over alleged use of abusive language directed at the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The MP posted on social media video clips in which he lectured the President and the former First Lady with remarks which were widely condemned as abusive and inciting.

Sudi’s video attracted countrywide outrage with a section of women leaders demanding an apology.