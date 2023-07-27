Drama in Embu School as parent bites teacher and pupils

There was drama at Kirigi Primary School in Manyatta Constituency, Embu on Wednesday, when a parent who had been summoned over her son’s failure to do his homework went berserk and bit a teacher and two pupils.

The incident happened at around 9 am when the parent identified as Charity Wanja, arrived in the school and went straight to the head teacher’s office and allegedly picked a quarrel with her for the summons.

It was after that brief argument that she grabbed the head teacher, Catherine Karimi, and severely bit her forefinger and went ahead to bite the fingers of two class eight pupils who came to rescue their teacher after she raised the alarm.

While confirming the incident, area Chief Lincoln Kithaka, said the woman was arrested by police officers on patrol in the area who heard a commotion within the school compound.

He said the suspect is held at Kirigi Police Post awaiting arraignment in court to answer to assault charges.

The administrator said the victims recorded their statements at the police post and then proceeded to hospital for treatment.