Drama rocks parliament over Fatuma Gedi land-grabbing allegations

ByKBC Reporter
Tags

A controversial debate on alleged claims of land grabbing by Deputy President William Ruto forced parliament to adjourn prematurely Thursday afternoon.

Wajir Woman representative, Fatuma Gedi, had arrived in parliament with a suitcase alleged to be containing evidence of her allegations of land grabbing by the Deputy President but the house was forced to adjourn after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino defied orders by the Speaker to withdraw from the chamber for disorderly conduct.

This was after the debate degenerated into heckling.

Gedi seemingly enjoyed the support of Azimio allied legislators who called for speaker Justin Muturi’s fairness in the matter citing his political affiliations with Ruto.

Legislators supporting the DP came to the speaker’s defence even as he maintained that political affiliation is his democratic right

During the National Assembly session on Tuesday, she claimed DP Ruto had dubiously obtained parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Taita Taveta and Nairobi counties.

She made the commitment to table the evidence after DP Ruto-allied legislators led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and his Endebess counterpart Robert Pukose urged her to substantiate her claims.

The debate kicked off a storm after the legislator tried to enumerate parcels of lands alleged to be owned by Ruto.

Legislators supporting the DP claimed the allegations were tactics being employed by their opponents after sensing early defeat in the August 9 polls.

  

