Drama rocks parliament over Fatuma Gedi land-grabbing allegations

A controversial debate on alleged claims of land grabbing by Deputy President William Ruto forced parliament to adjourn prematurely Thursday afternoon.

Wajir Woman representative, Fatuma Gedi, had arrived in parliament with a suitcase alleged to be containing evidence of her allegations of land grabbing by the Deputy President but the house was forced to adjourn after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino defied orders by the Speaker to withdraw from the chamber for disorderly conduct.

This was after the debate degenerated into heckling.

My order for Hon. Babu Owino to leave the chambers has not been vacated, but it is the case that Hon. @HEBabuOwino has, with the help of some members refused to leave the chamber. ~ Hon. @SpeakerJBMuturi #BungeLiveNA pic.twitter.com/VgcTmUDghV — Mzalendo (@MzalendoWatch) April 14, 2022

Gedi seemingly enjoyed the support of Azimio allied legislators who called for speaker Justin Muturi’s fairness in the matter citing his political affiliations with Ruto.

Legislators supporting the DP came to the speaker’s defence even as he maintained that political affiliation is his democratic right

During the National Assembly session on Tuesday, she claimed DP Ruto had dubiously obtained parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Taita Taveta and Nairobi counties. She made the commitment to table the evidence after DP Ruto-allied legislators led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and his Endebess counterpart Robert Pukose urged her to substantiate her claims.

Hon. members standing order 112 provides as follows: That in the event of great disorder a rising in the house, the speaker may adjourn the house forthwith or suspend any sitting for a period to be determined by him/her ~ Hon. @SpeakerJBMuturi #BungeLiveNA pic.twitter.com/rwnOcfuWzZ — Mzalendo (@MzalendoWatch) April 14, 2022

The debate kicked off a storm after the legislator tried to enumerate parcels of lands alleged to be owned by Ruto.

Legislators supporting the DP claimed the allegations were tactics being employed by their opponents after sensing early defeat in the August 9 polls.