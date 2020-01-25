Dramatic arrest of blogger Mildred Atty Owiso

17

Last year the activist was arrested and arraigned in court on allegations of causing disturbance
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Police have arrested activist and blogger Mildred Atty Owiso, the woman whose video went viral for ejecting a police officer from her car.

In yet another dramatic video posted online, the activist is seen engaging in a verbal argument with the police at her home before being arrested.

Also Read  Three perish in road crash along Eldoret-Webuye Road

Owiso is currently being detained at the Makongeni Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The blogger who runs a Facebook page called Buyers Beware accused the police of allegedly soliciting for a bribe after finding her to have allegedly committed a traffic offense.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The drama has attracted numerous reactions online. This is not the first time Mildred has had a run-in with the police.

Last year the activist was arrested and arraigned in court on allegations of causing disturbance.

Also Read  High court upholds reinstatement of Prof. Kiama
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR