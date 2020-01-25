Dramatic arrest of blogger Mildred Atty Owiso

Police have arrested activist and blogger Mildred Atty Owiso, the woman whose video went viral for ejecting a police officer from her car.

In yet another dramatic video posted online, the activist is seen engaging in a verbal argument with the police at her home before being arrested.

Owiso is currently being detained at the Makongeni Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The blogger who runs a Facebook page called Buyers Beware accused the police of allegedly soliciting for a bribe after finding her to have allegedly committed a traffic offense.

The drama has attracted numerous reactions online. This is not the first time Mildred has had a run-in with the police.

#FreeAtty POLICE raid the house of Mildred Atty Owiso, the woman who went viral after forcefully ejecting a traffic officer from her vehicle last week. pic.twitter.com/Civ6SfmevY — NYABOQUE?? (@TabakaFinest) January 25, 2020

Last year the activist was arrested and arraigned in court on allegations of causing disturbance.