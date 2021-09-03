Drawing against Uganda at home still a good result, says Akaranga

National Super League [NSL] side Vihiga Bullets owner and Patron Moses Akaranga has said Thursday’s barren draw in FIFA World Cup qualifier between the national team Harambee Stars and Uganda Cranes at Nyayo Stadium is still a fair result.

Stars failed to trouble the Ugandans much with limited goal scoring chances, and Akaranga believes all is not lost as the team is capable of bouncing back from a frustrating stalemate.

“Drawing against Uganda is not a bad result as some people want to put it.We all know when these two countries are playing it’s considered a derby so any result is expected.To the surprise of many Harambee Stars might stage a great comeback against Cranes in return leg and beat them in their backyard.As a former player am talking from experience” affirmed Akaranga.

The former Vihiga governor who in his tenure also served as the patron of Football Kenya Federation [FKF] Premier league side Vihiga United backed FKF President Nick Mwendwa to succeed in his second and last term further calling upon all the local football stakeholders to give much needed support.

Akaranga is among the FKF presidential aspirants who crashed out of the race early last year despite having earlier expressed intent of unseating incumbent Mwendwa under the promise of transforming local football by making it more professional if offered a chance.

“During last FKF elections I called and congratulated Nick Mwendwa and assured him of my support.I intended to compete but didn’t manage due to covid-19 pandemic.I want to urge all local football stakeholders to continue giving him support,currently there’s no sponsor for FKF Premier League and that’s something we should collectively work on so that it’s a smooth sailing in next season’s top tier” he added

Akaranga is optimistic that his team will secure promotion to next season’s FKF Premier League ahead of NSL conclusion this weekend on Sunday as they prepare to take on Kibera Black Stars in a do or die match.

Kenya on the other hand has now shifted focus to upcoming qualifying match against Rwanda on Sunday with the team safely landing on Thursday night in Kigali where they hope for an improved performance to boost their chances of playing in Qatar in 2022.

Head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee was left frustrated with the point but states that his charges will need to fight in the remaining matches to ensure their journey remains afloat.