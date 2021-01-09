DRC and Botswana are the latest countries to join Belt and Road Initiative

China has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the country of Botswana.

The move by the two nations now mean, that at present, China has signed cooperation documents under the Belt and Road Initiative with 46 African countries.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi who has been on an African tour, first made a stop in Kinshasa, DRC, where he met his counterpart Marie Tumba Nzeza. It is after talks between the two leaders that the MoU between the two governments were signed.

Wang said the Belt and Road Initiative is an important international cooperation program and is committed to promoting economic complementarity among countries, synergizing development strategies, forming joint development efforts, and realizing common development and prosperity.

“The signing of the MoU by the two sides will send a positive signal to the world that China and DRC are committed to common development and prosperity.” Wang said

He added that the BRI “will also drive economic cooperation between the two countries, create a stronger momentum for mutually beneficial cooperation, and open up broader prospects for bilateral relations”

The Chinese top diplomat then departed for Botswana where he met his counterpart Lemogang Kwape in Gaborone. While here the visiting Wang and Lemogang signed the MoU between the two governments after their talks.

Once again, Wang spoke of the significance of the initiative saying the BRI is an important international cooperation initiative and a public product provided by China to the international community.

“The focus is to help developing countries strengthen infrastructure construction, better realize connectivity and enhance their independent development capabilities,” He said.

The two countries signed an agreement on jointly building the BRI on Thursday, making Botswana a partner country in Africa in BRI cooperation.

“This year coincides with the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Botswana, which is a beautiful symbol,” he said.

The joint construction of BRI will provide new opportunities for the two countries to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand new fields, open up new prospects, help Botswana’s infrastructure construction and national modernization process, and better benefit the two peoples, he added.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape both welcomes the signing of the agreement to jointly build the BRI, noting that it is new progress in China-Botswana relations and will provide new impetus for the cooperation between the two countries.