DRC officially joins East African Community

Felix Tshisekedi, President of DRC together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chair of the EAC Summit of Heads of State have signed the Treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to the EAC Friday at Statehouse Nairobi.

This follows the admission of DRC as the 7th member of the EAC during the 19th Summit of EAC Heads of State held on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

DRC officially becomes the 7th member state of the East African Community.

President Kenyatta welcomed the move saying: ”Inclusion of DRC into the community will put EAC in a better position to combine resources to develop the much – needed infrastructure especially the main transit corridors running from East to West.”

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi who arrived in Nairobi on a State visit earlier Thursday welcomed the move saying the admission to EAC strengthen peace and security within DRC and the region.

#Treaty of Accession by DRC to the EAC "Our admission to EAC not only help our country economically but also strengthen our peace and security within DRC and the region"- President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC @KagutaMuseveni @PaulKagame pic.twitter.com/ekBpVVLDmX — East African Community (@jumuiya) April 8, 2022

President Yower Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda are also in Kenya for the event.

I have arrived in Nairobi, Kenya for the Signing Ceremony of the Treaty of Accession to the East African Community by the Democratic Republic of Congo. pic.twitter.com/4DSKGRltWD — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 8, 2022

