DRC President Antoine Tshisekedi to visit Nairobi Thursday

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Antoine Tshisekedi is expected to arrive in Nairobi Thursday for a two-day official visit.

During his visit, President Tshisekedi will sign the treaty of accession by Democratic Republic of Congo to the East Africa Community (EAC) at Statehouse Nairobi on 8th April 2022.

The ceremony will be witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Chair of the EAC Summit of Heads of State and other Heads of State from the EAC Partner states.

The Heads of State and Government will thereafter unveil the new map of the East African Community.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was officially admitted into the East African Community.

The Chair of the Summit of EAC Heads of States Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced this during the virtual 19th Extra-Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State.

President Kenyatta welcomed the move saying: “Admission of the DRC marks a momentous occasion in the region’s integration history.”

DRC became the 7th member state of the East African Community.

The Summit is preceded by the 48th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers, which took place on Friday, 25th March, 2022 to consider the provisional agenda and programme of the 19th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State on Admission of the DRC into the EAC.

DRC shall be required to deposit the instruments of ratification with the Secretary General before 29th September 2022.

The summit directed the council to develop a roadmap for the integration of DRC into the EAC and report progress to the next summit.