Tanqueray has announced the renewal of its support of the Nairobi Polo Club’s competition calendar as the experience partner.

This renewed partnership underscores Tanqueray’s dedication to supporting polo and celebrating the magnificence and heritage that defines both polo and the brand’s ethos.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Nairobi Polo Club as the sport embodies the very essence of magnificence that we strive for,” said Scaver Saitaga, Brand Manager at Tanqueray.

“This partnership provides us with a platform to connect with both our loyal consumers and new audiences, as we showcase our brand values in a dynamic atmosphere.

“Polo offers our consumers an ideal setting to enjoy an exhilarating afternoon accompanied by our diverse range”.

Nairobi Polo Club will be hosting the 10 Goal International Tournament between the 6th and 8th of September.

This will be followed by the 6 Goal International that will take place between the 13th and 15th of September.

The two weekends will feature an exciting competition line–up that will showcase the pinnacle of skill and athleticism in the sport.

The tournaments at the Nairobi Polo Club are a highlight of the season’s calendar providing an opportunity to celebrate style, elegance and the vibrant social scene that surrounds the sport.

The game of polo transcends itself and provides an immersive experience that allows one to enjoy the best of Kenyan culture and fashion.

By returning to this platform, Tanqueray is there to ensure that the experience is nothing short of spectacular.

The previous polo season concluded in spectacular fashion with Tanqueray collaborating with local fashion designers such as Afrostreet Kollections and NCNairobi to showcase high fashion at the Soldiers’ Salute and Chairman’s Cup tournaments.

The upcoming tournaments promise to be bolder and better with experiences that will elevate polo to new heights.