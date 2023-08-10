Drip Festival commonly stylised as Drip Fest has announced another edition set for the end of August.

The festival dubbed “the daytime party” is meant to showcase and highlight the richness of Nairobi’s urban culture through fashion, art, and music. The first iteration of the event, which was attended by KBC’s Grapevine show, was headlined by Sauti Sol’s Savara who performed his debut 14-track album for the first time at the event.

Last year’s event was headlined by South Africa’s Ami Faku, alongside Suraj, Sultan, and Big Nyagz.

This year’s performers have yet to be announced but tickets are currently on sale; Group Tickets for groups of 5 are KSh. 6,500 while advance single tickets are KSh. 1,500 and Gate tickets are KSh. 2,000.