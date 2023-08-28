Driver arrested while transporting bhang in a hearse

One person has been arrested for allegedly transporting 12 sacks of bhang using a hearse.

The suspect, Hussein Otita, was en route to the port city of Kisumu when police officers manning a roadblock at Suo in Busia County intercepted the consignment neatly arranged on the seats and floor of the vehicle.

In a statement issued by the DCI, police officers flagged down a white nissan van branded Rafiki Funeral Services-Othaya for routine check up at around 7PM on Sunday.

“As the vehicles’ driver hesitantly lowered his window and muttered some words after responding to the officer’s greetings, the policeman detected some smell from inside the vehicle that was not related to human remains,” the statement reads in part.

In a separate incident, police officers based at Korondile police station in Wajir recovered 58kilograms of marijuana being transported to Wajir town on a motorcycle.

In the incident reported Sunday night, two suspects Osman Boru, 25 and Halkno Guchu, 24 were arrested and detained at Korondile police station pending arraignment.

Detectives from the Anti Narcotics Unit, have since taken over investigations into the two cases.