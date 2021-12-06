Driver to Ex-Mwingi MP Joe Mutambu dies road accident

Former Mwingi Central Member of Parliament (MP) and KETRACO Chairman, Joe Mutambu, was Sunday night, involved in a tragic accident near Kithyoko Trading Center along the Thika-Mwingi-Garissa-highway.

His driver died on the spot after their Nairobi-bound vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, collided head-on with a tractor headed the opposite direction.

The former Mwingi Central Legislator, who was coming from the scene of the tragic Enziu River bus accident which claimed 32 lives, Saturday afternoon, escaped with minor injuries alongside three other occupants and were rushed to Matuu Level Four Hospital for emergency treatment.

The driver of the tractor sustained head and chest injuries in the midnight collision and was also rushed to Matuu level four hospital.

“It is a dark weekend for me following the Enziu River tragedy which occurred in my home area coupled with the untimely death of my personal driver,” lamented Mr Mutambu moments after the grisly accident.

The deceased’s body was moved to Mwingi Level Four morgue.

Separately, the rescue and search mission for survivors and victims who plunged on the dreadful Enziu River in Mwingi has been suspended.

The recovery mission ended, Sunday evening, after divers from the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) with support from the National Youth Service (NYS) personnel pulled the bus wreckage from the Enziu River bed as families who lost loved ones thronged mortuaries to find their loved ones.

On Monday afternoon, normalcy had returned to the sleepy villages along Enziu River that had been in the limelight following the tragedy, hosting high-level government visits including the political elite from the region.

Scores of vehicles were seen by KNA crossing the river as locals minded their own business even as a sombre mood engulfed families who lost their kin from Nuu and Mwingi areas.

As the country comes to terms with the tragic death of over 30 people who drowned after a bus plunged into the flooded Enziu River in Mwingi, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has petitioned the National Government to expedite the construction of a bridge across the killer river.

“It is unfortunate that we lose lives in this river every rainy season. The State must break the deadly cycle by casting a proper bridge across Enziu River,” she noted.

The Governor vowed to henceforth pile pressure on the National Government until an initiative is taken to avert similar accidents in future.

She also condoled with the bereaved families and affirmed her administration’s commitment to helping them navigate through the painful loss of loved ones.

The victims, mostly Mwingi Catholic Church Choir members headed to a wedding in Nuu, drowned after the driver lost control of the 54-seater-bus midstream while attempting to steer across the surging waters.

Only 12 survivors, among them four children, were rescued from the bus which got totally submerged a few minutes after falling over the edge of a narrow concrete drift constructed across the 50-meter-wide seasonal river.