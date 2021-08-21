Driver, turn boy injured in accident along Maai-Mahiu–Narok highway

A lorry driver died on the spot and his turn boy seriously injured when the lorry they were travelling in lost control and rolled at Stima area long Maai – Mahiu Narok highway on early Saturday morning.

Confirming the accident, Narok East Sub – County Police Commander Jared Okari Marando said the Actros Merecedes lorry was carrying building blocks from Maai – Mahiu to Narok side when breaks failed forcing the vehicle to roll several times thus killing the driver who is yet to be identified on the spot.

His turn boy who is also yet to be identified was seriously injured in the 6:00Am accident and is recuperating at Narok Referral Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Narok Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and further investigations into the accident.

The lorry was towed to Ntulele Police Station in Narok East sub – county for inspection.

Last Wednesday, a 40-year-old woman died on the spot and two others; including a lorry driver were seriously injured when an Isuzu lorry they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a trailer at Maltauro area along the Maai – Mahiu ,Narok.

By KNA