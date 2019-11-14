Driver, turnboy burnt beyond recognition as petrol tanker catches fire

A driver and his turn boy were burnt beyond recognition when their petrol tanker lost control and caught fire at Ntulele along Mai Mahiu – Narok road in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Confirming the accident, the Narok East Sub County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanzia said the driver of the petrol tanker hit the rear of a canter lorry which was ahead of him. The tanker then rolled on impact and landed on the side of the road and caught fire.

Those in the canter escaped unhurt.

The two vehicles were headed towards Narok when the accident occurred at 2:30 am. Firefighters from Narok County government, however, managed to put out the fire but it was too late.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The charred remains of the driver and his turn boy were taken to Narok Referral Hospital Mortuary. Mwanzia has called on anyone with information to come out and help identify the bodies.

The two vehicles were towed to Ntulele police station for inspection.

“Any company that’s missing their driver and turn-boy to come forward and help with identification of these two bodies,” said Mwanzia.

Road crashes in our country have been killing about 3,000 people each year thus placing Kenya among the countries with highest rate of accidents in the world. This has cost the country heavy economic losses as most of those killed and the productive population.

Latest statistics from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) survey for October this year show that a total of 2,735 people have died in road crashes since January as compared to 2,335 who died last year which is an increase of 400 deaths translating into an increase of 17 per cent. Motor-cycle deaths in the same period stand at 815 in the same period as compared to 623 last year, a jump of 40 per cent in the same period last year.

According to these statistics, pedal cyclists remain the least vulnerable group of road users compared to all others as only 55 pedal cyclists have died in accidents since the year began.

The number of pedestrians who have died in road accidents stands at 1,049 which is also higher as compared to the same period last year where 902 pedestrians died.

Thus the majority of these people who die are vulnerable road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists. In addition, nearly one-third of deaths are among passengers – many of whom are killed in unsafe forms of public transportation.

The same statistics show a total of 2,945 have people had been killed on road by December last year compared to 2,714 who died by the same period in 2017.