Drivers cautioned to follow traffic rules during festive season

Machakos County Commissioner John Ondego has warned all drivers of public and private cars to be careful on the roads to avoid accidents during this festive season.

While speaking to the media in his office in Machakos town, he said the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway has been very busy during this season and most motorists are speeding while others are driving while drunk, thus causing avoidable accidents.

He added that there are many passengers travelling along Mombasa Highway, especially now that night travel was allowed.

Ondego urged drivers to be more observant, careful and carry only an authorized number of passengers in their vehicles.

“Drivers have to be careful on the road, avoid drinking and driving, especially during this festive season to avoid senseless accidents and damage,” said Ondego.

He warned the motorists that policemen will be on the lookout and those breaking traffic rules will face the wrath of the law.

“Our officers will be on the lookout for the drivers that are careless and always speeding. They will face the law,” warned the County Commissioner.

This comes days after a head-on collision killed three (3) people on the spot along Machakos-Kenol road in Matungulu Machakos County, Tuesday.

Matungulu Sub-county Police Commander, Monica Kimani, confirmed the incident, saying the victims were two women and a four-year-old boy.

Kimani said the bodies were moved to Kangundo Level Four Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem, while the injured victims were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

She cautioned motorists to be cautious of the safety of other road users and abide by all traffic laws to prevent avoidable loss of lives.