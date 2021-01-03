Alcohol tests for PSV drivers as schools reopen Monday

Written By: Christine Muchira

The government has announced robust measures targeting PSV operators to curb accidents as schools re-open Monday.

The measures include mandatory alcohol tests for all PSV drivers. No driver will be allowed to drive for long distances to avoid fatigue.

Speaking during a press briefing after the inter-ministry meeting Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said noted that fares will not be hiked.

To forestall the anticipated transport crisis that has previously been witnessed when schools reopen, the Ministry of Transport has stepped in and directed that the capacity of all inter-county trains be doubled on Monday.

There will be no express trains on Monday as they will make stops at all the seven stations.

The announcement not only a relief to parents and students but other travellers also returning to work after the festive season.

More to follow…..

